Supporting Hector's Final Expense

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $550
Campaign funds will be received by Sergio Salazar
Hi family and friends. We’ve had an unfortunate and very unexpected loss of our loved one Hector Salazar Sr. He was an amazing Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and friend who leaves us with unforgettable memories that we will cherish for ever. His passion for music, his home land Guatemala, and most especially his grand kids will remind us of him everyday. He was a very giving and caring man who would also participate in fund raisers for others families who have lost a loved one, whether he knew them or not.
We humbly ask for your assistance with his final finances. We appreciate anything and everything.
Condolences, prayer's and support! We will miss you so very much.
Condolence to the bereaved family. May he rest in peace
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.