Supporting Hector's Final Expense

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $550

Hi family and friends. We’ve had an unfortunate and very unexpected loss of our loved one Hector Salazar Sr. He was an amazing Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and friend who leaves us with unforgettable memories that we will cherish for ever. His passion for music, his home land Guatemala, and most especially his grand kids will remind us of him everyday. He was a very giving and caring man who would also participate in fund raisers for others families who have lost a loved one, whether he knew them or not.


We humbly ask for your assistance with his final finances. We appreciate anything and everything.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Dow family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Condolences, prayer's and support! We will miss you so very much.

Alison
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Gerbs
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Maggie
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Nat Perez
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Crispina
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Condolence to the bereaved family. May he rest in peace

Karen
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Tania Resendiz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

