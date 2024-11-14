Support the Pruitt Family

If you know Mitchell and Jade, you know them as a loving and fun couple. They have one daughter Tensley. They are such an amazing little family. All who know them can agree Mitchell would give you his last dime and the shirt off of his back to help anyone. Jade is always willing and ready to help someone in need as well. They teach their daughter the same values. They have helped so many people. Both of them have a remarkable gift of making people laugh and smile. Jade has been having health issues for some time now. Recently, those health problems have become worse literally by the day. She has been to numerous doctors. She has seen a neurologist, rheumatologist, a primary care doctor, and many more. She has been to local doctors offices. She has been to St. Thomas in Nashville. Tuesday she was rushed by ambulance from her doctors office in Pulaski to Maury regional hospital. She is having seizures multiple times per day. She has had multiple test, scans, a spinal tap, and bloodwork performed. Unfortunately, after all of these different test the doctors have no diagnosis and still can’t figure out what is wrong. You can understand that they are discouraged. These seizures cause her to have loss of use of her legs which means she is becoming very reliant on a walker or mostly her wheelchair (or Mitchell carrying her) to get around. Mitchell needs to be with her 24/7 due to these seizures. This means Mitchell can’t work and Jade definitely can’t work. They need financial support for groceries, monthly bills and a mortgage. We serve a mighty God and we know nothing is too big or too small for Him. So we will continue to pray for the right doctor or doctors or that someone finds whatever the current doctors have missed. They can see a specialist at Vanderbilt or in St.Louis. They will need financial support to do so. Please show your support by giving whatever God leads your heart to give. We know Faith is the substance of things hoped for, and the evidence of things not seen. We will keep our Faith! Please pray for them and pray they continue to have Faith and know God will get them through this. Your donation means more than you will ever know. Thank you.