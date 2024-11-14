Please Help Me Take Care of my Mother

Sheila is a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and retired nurse. She raised her family, then became an LPN at 40 years old. As a nurse, her last job was working at the health department, helping young mothers and babies that had nowhere else for medical care. She also helped in shelters during hurricanes and wildfires.

After she retired, she focused on her collections, and helped her ex husband though some health issues. After he passed away, Sheila started having issues herself. She would not allow family to help.

Sheila was diagnosed with dementia, and we finally got her to agree to go into assisted living. Her daughter, son in law, and grandson started getting her house ready for sale, but it had to be emptied first. Then her grandson, James, passed away. Sheila declined and had to be moved from assisted living to memory care.

Sheila's neighbor has decided to report her house on a regular basis after he was refused to purchase it at a fraction of its value. We have to report to the county regularly to show progress.

We have been advised by a real estate agent to go ahead and demolish the house before sale. We have a quote to do it ourselves. If we allow the county to do it, they will put a lien on the house, likely for much more than if we do it ourselves.

We need the sale of the house proceeds to help pay for Sheila's rent in memory care as it is quite expensive, and rent is going up in January.

Any amount can help. Anything left after the demolition will supplement Sheila's rent until we are able to sell the land the house sat on.

Thank you for reading this far, and if you're able to help, we appreciate you very much!