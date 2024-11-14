Marco's Legal Battle

Since February 14, 2022 Canadians who found themselves holding the line at the Coutts protest or other protests, have gone back to their regular lives. However certain individuals who stood up for what was right against an overbearing provincial and federal government are still being prosecuted by our courts.

Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and George Janzen known as the Coutts Trio were charged in 2022 and have been convicted of mischief over $5000 earlier this year. The sentencing hearing has been scheduled over 2 days January 9 and 10, 2025.

In September 2024 unforeseen circumstances with Marco's legal representation came about. Ryan Durran was forced to quit practicing due to serious health concerns and as such had to recuse himself from Marco's legal proceedings. This in turn left Marco looking for new counsel.

In retaining new counsel Marco had to consider the situation he was in. While being co-accused with Alex & George it has become very clear through proceedings and back channel communications that the crown prosecution service has a particular bone to pick with Marco. Marco has through his own research, knowledge and experience challenged his proceedings at every opportunity. Over the years Marco has taken every opportunity to shine light onto the often secretive and very controlled affair that all of the Coutts proceedings have been. Recently Marco took a position that a court ordered PSR (pre-sentencing report) was a huge invasion of his privacy, this failure to comply with this demand has led to significant rhetoric even threats from the crown and court. At the last virtual court date in October Marco was unable to login to Webex resulting in him being late, almost immediately the crown asked the judge to impose an arrest warrant even though Marco has never been late once the last 2.5 years.

It has become obvious that Steven Johnston & cohorts, and even those who do not appreciate Marco's political advocacy are attempting to make him an example. With this in mind Marco knew he needed the best representation to help him in this fight against a well-funded and often malicious prosecution.

On October 18, 2024 Marco retained Brenden Miller with Foster LLP to represent him moving forward. Marco met Brendan when he was subpoenaed to testify in Ottawa. Brendan was there representing protestors at the POEC (Public Order Emergency Commission).

It should be noted that all previous counsel had been crowdfunded through The Democracy Fund, Marco has always been very appreciative of this support. With that being said Brenden Miller is not affiliated with TDF and the funding was not available.

It's no secret Marco has respectfully declined all funds offered to him over the last 2 years and has directed individuals to donate to the Coutts 4/2 Give Send Go's (GSG). Anyone who knows, has seen or has heard Marco knows that he is a loyal advocate and supporter of the Coutts 4/2 since day one. They stood together in Coutts, and have now stood together for the last 1000+ days. Marco believes a great injustice has been done to Chris, Chris, Jerry and Tony and has sacrificed much to assist them and their families whenever possible.

Marco, a former Fort Macleod Town Councilor, father to four beautiful children, advocate against government overreach, a proud Albertan, is now facing jail time for his convicted role as a "leader" during the anti-COVID mandate protest in Coutts Alberta.

Writing this I know it has been heavy on Marco's heart to ask for public help. Marco has always been one to help those around him first even though lately he had been in a similar situation.

Marco is looking to raise 45K to help fund one of the best lawyers in the province as his team challenges all aspects of the trial earlier this year and launch's a charter challenge on numerous grounds for a discharge of sentencing in its entirety. It should be noted that Marco's team taking the lead on this approach will automatically benefit the 2 other co-accused Alex & George. Marco's team is confident "fresh eyes" can have a monumental impact on the final phase of proceedings.

Marco stood for you and with you for 18 days on that border. Marco is legally being forced to sacrifice his freedom for our freedom. Its time we pay it forward so he too can retain his freedom.

This is not only about legal costs, it is also an ask to keep the "Coutts Trio" and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as the ones who maliciously put these three good men through the courts the last 3 years. They too need prayers to do the right thing.

Thank you for your donation and continued support.

God Bless,

Marco and his team.