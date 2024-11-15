Support our IDF reservist team get defensive gear

Goal:
ILS ₪25,000
Raised:
ILS ₪1,342
Campaign funds will be received by Avigail Benisti
We are a team of 18 IDF reservist soldiers. Over the past year, we bravely fought against Hamas and terrorism throughout the Gaza Strip, always being the first to enter every location. Sayeret Givati remains one of the most active and operational units in this war for survival.
Last month, we transitioned from active-duty soldiers to reservists, leaving all our gear behind for the new regular soldiers. We are now turning to you, our brothers and sisters, for support in this critical matter. Help us protect this beautiful country, each in their own way.
With your generous contributions, we aim to purchase fire-resistant uniforms to enhance our safety and preparedness.
Any donation, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated and welcomed.
Thank you,
Reservist Team 300
God is with the righteous
Sending so much love and prayers!
From one soldier to another, may HaShem protect you with and without gear, but you and your brothers in arms should each have the very best in physical protection that material objects can afford and HaShem will take care of the rest. "HaShem will battle on your behalf, and you will remain silent" (Exodus 14:14).
Thank you for your service! Standing with you from NY. May God watch over you all and help you succeed in your mission!
