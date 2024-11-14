Advent Now! 2025 Trip

Help support Ellie and Advent Now! on their 2025 missions trip to Japan!

Japan is one of the largest of the least-reached people groups in the world. Less than 2% of the Japanese call themselves “Christian.” The vast majority have no understanding of who Jesus is and why he came into this world as a human being. Music provides a great way for them to come and hear why he came—to hear the gospel message.

Japanese are big concert goers, compared to Americans, and are excited to come to concerts of Christmas music, as we have seen on previous trips. They are interested in our Christmas traditions and like to experience them, even though they do not understand why we are celebrating. They know about Santa, Christmas trees, and so on, but they do not know about Christ. At our concerts, they get to hear about him, often for the first time.