Mission Trip to Honduras

Hello Friends and Family! We (Gabrielle and Millie Strauss) are traveling to Honduras in January with our parents to volunteer with The Cornerstone Foundation!

The Cornerstone Foundation is a Christian charitable organization that was formed in 1992 for the purposes of constructing and operating a hospital in the state of Colon, on the northern coast of Honduras. Previously, there had been no accessible medical care to that location within a day’s travel.

So far Cornerstone has built:

Hospital Loma de Luz, a modern, 30,000 square foot, full-service hospital, which opened in January 2003

El Camino, a Christian bilingual school, in 2004.

Sanctuary House Children’s Center, a foster home, opened in 2005.





Our parents will be working in the hospital and we will be volunteering at the school, helping with building projects, and preparing meals for volunteers.

We will fly to Roatan, an island off the Honduran coast, spend one night there, then take an early morning ferry to the mainland. From there we will buy our food and supplies for the week and take a taxi two hours to the small rural village where Loma du Luz is located.

We are raising money for our airfare, food, and lodging and would love to have your help! The estimated cost is $1600 per person.

We are going on this trip so we can help others, and see what life is like for people in other countries. At camp this summer, two of our counselors had recently gone on mission trips and inspired us to want to go too.

Thank you for considering a donation!

Love, Gabrielle and Millie Strauss



