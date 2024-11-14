Noah's Wrestling Journey Continues!

Our son Noah will be continuing his wrestling journey as a Junior in high school and has an amazing opportunity to travel and participate in wresting tournaments around the nation! This year he is scheduled to participate in tournaments in Nevada, California, Washington, and Virginia. Donations will be used for flight, lodging, and competition fees. Noah has wrestled since he was five years old and plans to continue his wrestling journey through college. He is a two time State Wrestling medalist. His goal is to earn both an academic scholarship as well as an athletic scholarship. Noah has completed Honor courses at his high school, is currently enrolled in the Running Start program where he is on track to graduate with his High School diploma and his Associates Degree in Pre-Veterinary medicine while maintaining a 3.68 GPA. These tournaments are an amazing opportunity for our young student athlete wrestlers to learn and grow as they make their mark in the world of wrestling!

Thank you for your support!

~ The Rodriguez Family