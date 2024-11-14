Campaign Image

Noah's Wrestling Journey Continues!

Our son Noah will be continuing his wrestling journey as a Junior in high school and has an amazing opportunity to travel and participate in wresting tournaments around the nation! This year he is scheduled to participate in tournaments in Nevada, California, Washington, and Virginia. Donations will be used for flight, lodging, and competition fees. Noah has wrestled since he was five years old and plans to continue his wrestling journey through college. He is a two time State Wrestling medalist. His goal is to earn both an academic scholarship as well as an athletic scholarship. Noah has completed Honor courses at his high school, is currently enrolled in the Running Start program where he is on track to graduate with his High School diploma and his Associates Degree in Pre-Veterinary medicine while maintaining a 3.68 GPA. These tournaments are an amazing opportunity for our young student athlete wrestlers to learn and grow as they make their mark in the world of wrestling!

Thank you for your support!

~ The Rodriguez Family

Conas
$ 60.00 USD
8 days ago

good luck tio!

Linda
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Guille Beraza
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you the best of luck Mijo!

Brandon Andrews
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the good work Noah!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Paul B
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Conjure adrenaline

JoJo Cochran Davis
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Best of luck!!!!!

Richard D Cole
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Go Noah!!

Eazy oil
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Ramiro Segovia
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jaime Cortes
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck! Keep grinding! God Bless!

Baker
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck Noah!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Ricardo Betancourth
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

