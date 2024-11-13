Hurricane Helene NC Landslide Help

Campaign Image
We are David and Naomi Lusk Lay.  As a result of Hurricane Helene in Burnsville, NC, our need is to have a massive landslide next to the top of our driveway repaired. If we are unable to get help, we're going to have to try to get a loan and the estimate we've been given is $70,000. This is the worst part of the landslide, but there's more to the left of it that only went half as far down due to a row of tall pines that split and fell in front of the tree trunks and formed a barrier. The landslide took out the top corner of our garden and exposed about two feet of our water line. I had to get into the hole at the crest of the landslide to wrap the exposed water line with insulation. This is a huge job that requires equipment, materials, and knowledge of how to fix steep landslides. The top of our driveway is within 5 - 8 feet of the landslide, and our well and underground propane tank are within 5 feet of the landslide. We live between Micaville and Celo and the landslide went onto 80 S. My husband is disabled (Parkinson's), so I'm concerned about losing the top of our driveway, well, and propane tank. Our home insurance doesn't cover landslides and what FEMA gave us is less than $7,500 and is for other damages. It's overwhelming. We have been reaching out in the hope that someone has knowledge of how to fix landslides, access to equipment and materials, and can help us in addition to trying to raise money to help with the cost.  We know that our  faithful and loving God is with us through this journey and are so grateful for your support and care. 

Recent Donations
Jim and Donna Bonfiglio
$ 250.00 USD
6 days ago

Wishing you the best in this journey. So glad Kristen Heldt informed so many people.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Naomi, Merry Christmas , Annie Bessac

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Connie and Mark Hurd
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We thank the Lord you are okay and that we are able to help out in a small way.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sarah Wilson Clark
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys! Praying for God’s peace and provision (workers and funds) for all you need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers from Mobile, Naomi amd David.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Jacob and Lauren
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love y'all so much, and are praying for and thinking of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Such good friends who Love Jesus.

Laura Costa
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Becky Raborn Carlton
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

God is faithful. Keep trusting him. Love and blessings, Becky

Christine Winslow
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys.

Sheila and Gautam Gujral
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristin Heldt
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending what I can with much love from AZ. I so wish I could be there with you to help. I love you both so much!!

Bob and Jane V
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Love and prayers from Bob and Jane V

Viola Wright
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you both .

Bob and Carol
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Dena Kennedy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Trish Hollandsworth
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear friend, I know this isn't much but I pray it will help. Keeping you in my prayers 🙏 ❤️ 💕 💛. Love, Trish Hollandsworth

