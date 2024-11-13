Hurricane Helene NC Landslide Help

We are David and Naomi Lusk Lay. As a result of Hurricane Helene in Burnsville, NC, our need is to have a massive landslide next to the top of our driveway repaired. If we are unable to get help, we're going to have to try to get a loan and the estimate we've been given is $70,000. This is the worst part of the landslide, but there's more to the left of it that only went half as far down due to a row of tall pines that split and fell in front of the tree trunks and formed a barrier. The landslide took out the top corner of our garden and exposed about two feet of our water line. I had to get into the hole at the crest of the landslide to wrap the exposed water line with insulation. This is a huge job that requires equipment, materials, and knowledge of how to fix steep landslides. The top of our driveway is within 5 - 8 feet of the landslide, and our well and underground propane tank are within 5 feet of the landslide. We live between Micaville and Celo and the landslide went onto 80 S. My husband is disabled (Parkinson's), so I'm concerned about losing the top of our driveway, well, and propane tank. Our home insurance doesn't cover landslides and what FEMA gave us is less than $7,500 and is for other damages. It's overwhelming. We have been reaching out in the hope that someone has knowledge of how to fix landslides, access to equipment and materials, and can help us in addition to trying to raise money to help with the cost. We know that our faithful and loving God is with us through this journey and are so grateful for your support and care.