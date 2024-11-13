Supporting Juan's knee recovery

Hello,

As you may know, in February 2024 Juan tore the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), the PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) and the meniscus of his right knee in a sports-related accident. After a very long wait, he finally had a surgery on October 28th. On November 12th Juan had his first follow-up appointment and the doctor told him that he urgently needs physiotherapy to avoid permanent loss of his knee's mobility.



However, the public medicare system is so backed up, that he cannot get physio at the local hospital right away. This means that in order to avoid permanent loss of his knee's mobility, Juan will have to pay for private physiotherapy, which is quite expensive here in Quebec ($90 per session was the lowest rate I found). Juan had his first physio session on November 14th and it is estimated that he will need at least 30 sessions. Given that Juan has been unable to work most of this year and that he still won't be able to work for the next 2-3 months, a group of friends are trying to help him out by raising some funds. This is why are reaching out through this campaign for your generous support.



Your donation will make a big difference in Juan¨s life, no matter how much or little you can give. Thank you in advance for your solidarity!



Juan P.

