Support Eric's Discipleship Journey

Hi, friends and family!

I’m excited to share that my son, Eric Aboytes, has embarked on a transformative journey with The 10th Hour Project, a Christian discipleship program that empowers young adults to deepen their faith and serve communities around the world. This eight-month experience is more than just a mission trip—it’s an opportunity for Eric to grow spiritually, learn valuable leadership skills, and serve others in a meaningful way.

As part of the program, Eric will undergo intensive training in biblical study, discipleship, and evangelism. He’ll have the chance to share the love of Christ with communities in need, both locally and internationally, and gain life skills that will guide him in his faith for years to come. This journey is a life-changing experience, but it also requires significant financial support to cover tuition, travel, housing, and materials.

We’re reaching out to you, our community, to help Eric pursue this calling. Your contribution, no matter the amount, will make a huge difference in helping him complete his mission and grow in his relationship with God. Your support will help Eric grow in ways that will benefit him, our family, and all those he’ll serve through The 10th Hour Project.

Thank you so much for considering supporting Eric. We can’t wait to share his progress and the incredible impact this program will have on him and those he reaches.

Join us in empowering Eric’s journey of faith and service!