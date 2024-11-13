Support for Legal Funds

I’m reaching out for your help during a challenging time. Due to unexpected legal issues, I’m in urgent need of financial support to cover legal fees. Without this assistance, I won’t be able to secure the representation needed to protect myself and move forward.



These funds will be used strictly for legal costs. Any amount helps and is truly appreciated during this difficult time. Even if you can’t donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, or social networks can make a huge difference.



Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers. I am deeply grateful for every contribution.