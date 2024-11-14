Investing in Izaiahs Future

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $2,000
Campaign funds will be received by Mary Macri
Praying for you all!
We are praying for your family and especially Izaiah in this season. God has big plans for his life. We love you guys!
Love you guys!
November 14th, 2024
We started this as a leap of faith that if God truly wanted Izaiah to attend here, then He would provide. We were blown away that in one day almost 25% of our goal has been met. We are truly thankful for those who have contributed and those who are praying! God is answering those prayers in many ways. Blessings from all of us. The Macris
