Investing in Izaiahs Future

We have been offered a great opportunity to start Izaiah, Part-Time, at the Kelly School. We have prayed and feel God has shown us that this will help him learn and grow in a welcoming and supportive environment. We would like to humbly ask for you to pray and consider helping us fund Izaiah’s tuition by giving a donation. Any donation is greatly appreciated. Izaiah will embark on this new journey starting November 18. If not able to donate, we would still appreciate your prayers for Izaiahs growth and health. Thank you so much! 
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for your family and especially Izaiah in this season. God has big plans for his life. We love you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you guys!

Updates

Wow!

November 14th, 2024

We started this as a leap of faith that if God truly wanted Izaiah to attend here, then He would provide. We were blown away that in one day almost 25% of our goal has been met. We are truly thankful for those who have contributed and those who are praying! God is answering those prayers in many ways. Blessings from all of us. The Macris


