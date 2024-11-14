Investing in Izaiahs Future

We have been offered a great opportunity to start Izaiah, Part-Time, at the Kelly School. We have prayed and feel God has shown us that this will help him learn and grow in a welcoming and supportive environment. We would like to humbly ask for you to pray and consider helping us fund Izaiah’s tuition by giving a donation. Any donation is greatly appreciated. Izaiah will embark on this new journey starting November 18. If not able to donate, we would still appreciate your prayers for Izaiahs growth and health. Thank you so much!