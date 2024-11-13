Supporting Kevin Whitt

On Monday October 28th Kevin Whitt was feeling short of breath. Kevin had come into Dallas, Texas as he's been living in Arkansa with his mother to celebrate his birthday. He was feeling horrible retaining over 50 lbs of fluid that he since has lost, it was even painful for him to stand. Finnally on the 28th of October he admitted himself to UTSouthWestern in Dallas where he was taken to ER and doctors cardio verted him. His heart rate was 173 he was in atrial flutter. Next thing he was in ICU in critical condition and has been here 16 days with all the procedures under the blue sky including a crash cart at one point.

His sweet mom has not left his side loosing work and pay and Kevin still faces 20% of the medical Co pay to all this. It's been hard for him to talk as it's a scary time for his health, his finances, and his emotional state not knowing what tomorrow may bring.

Kevin has been an activist in our community, a friend, and a patriot. Please let us rally behind him and help him in his time of need.





We appreciate all the prayers as God is answering many of them, but he needs our support more than ever.

Sincerely Cee Rose on behalf of Kevin Whitt.





On Nov 13th he had surgery for a difibulator and during the procedure coded. He was put on a ventilator and thank the Lord today he's off the ventilator. He is very week and confused and needs time to heal.

Please continue to help Kevin through prayers and financial support.