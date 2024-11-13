Kayleb’s Coats For Kids

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $2,520
Campaign funds will be received by Kathleen Harrison
My ten year old son Kayleb came home from school and had his last year’s coat sitting on his bed. I asked him why it was there, he said he wanted to bring it to school for a friend who doesn’t have a winter coat. He said they were cold at recess and he wanted to make sure they stayed warm tomorrow. I hugged him and reminded him how proud I was that he was doing the work God calls us to do.
I asked Kayleb if he could keep other kids warm what would be his goal, he said a million. He then said “maybe I should start small Mom, how about 50 kids”. I told him what an amazing goal that was and we decided to start this Give Send Go.
Kindness for others and empathy are things I strive as a single mother with three boys to instill in them. I want them to love others the way God loves us. If you feel compelled this holiday season to join in helping Kayleb’s campaign to keep kids warm, your donation would be a blessing for kids across our city. Any donation big or small could truly make a difference. God Bless you and thank you so much 🙏🏽.
James 2:14-17
What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them? Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, “Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,” but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.
Hey momma! Y’all are blessing people- keep going! Tell Kayleb he is a light to this world!!
Kayleb learned it from having a wonder example =) What an awesome example he is to other children (and all of us!) "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples." - Mother Teresa
There was Jesus!
Soli Deo Gloria!
Good stuff
Thank you for thinking of others! From the chilly land of Maine
Love from LA
Love your heart for your friend.
Way to go Kayleb!!!
Great idea & follow through Kayleb & family ! Spread the kindness & warmth in ‘24 !
November 25th, 2024
Hi everyone! Update: We are delivering 30 coats today and 40 more next week! We also purchased hat and gloves! Any remaining funds we will buy coats and drop them off to the Women’s and children’s Shelter. You can see photos and updates on Kayleb’s journey to warm kids for the winter on my X account. As we wrap this up thank you to everyone who has so graciously donated. Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas. 🎄🙏🏽❤️
November 23rd, 2024
Kayleb and I want to thank everyone who has made this happen! We will be handing out coats, gloves and hats at the local community center on a designated evening. We also had a huge call from the school principal who said they had an out cry for help in this area. He knew what Kayleb was doing and we are answering the call! Kayleb has exceeded his goal but now that there is a plea for more help we decided to grow the goal to help kids in our community stay warm this winter! God is truly amazing and first and foremost he is the reason we are able to do this.
“The Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve” (Mark 10:45).
November 13th, 2024
To God Be The Glory! Kayleb might really get the 100 coats for kids he claimed in the name of Jesus this morning! Kayleb has reached his second goal! If you have a heart to give please donate! We moved up the goal and that means more coats to donate! We will also be working toward buying gloves and hats for all the kids!!
November 13th, 2024
We are so close to our original goal! God Bless everyone who has donated so far. Before Kayleb went off to school he said Mom if we reach our goal let’s keep going! He expressed a desire to give away 100 coats! We are going to work our way up and see where God takes us! So we moved the goal up a bit and if reached we will now buy 65 coats for kids!! God Bless You.
November 13th, 2024
We are so close to our original goal! God Bless everyone who has donated so far. Before Kayleb went off to school he said Mom if we reach our goal let’s keep going! He expressed a desire to give away 100 coats! We are going to work our way up and see where God takes us! So we moved the goal up a bit and if reached we will now buy 65 coats for kids!! God Bless You.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.