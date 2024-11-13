Kayleb’s Coats For Kids

My ten year old son Kayleb came home from school and had his last year’s coat sitting on his bed. I asked him why it was there, he said he wanted to bring it to school for a friend who doesn’t have a winter coat. He said they were cold at recess and he wanted to make sure they stayed warm tomorrow. I hugged him and reminded him how proud I was that he was doing the work God calls us to do.

I asked Kayleb if he could keep other kids warm what would be his goal, he said a million. He then said “maybe I should start small Mom, how about 50 kids”. I told him what an amazing goal that was and we decided to start this Give Send Go.

Kindness for others and empathy are things I strive as a single mother with three boys to instill in them. I want them to love others the way God loves us. If you feel compelled this holiday season to join in helping Kayleb’s campaign to keep kids warm, your donation would be a blessing for kids across our city. Any donation big or small could truly make a difference. God Bless you and thank you so much 🙏🏽.

James 2:14-17

What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them? Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, “Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,” but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.





