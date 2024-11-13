The Save the Youth is a movement that thrives off of a foundation rooted in faith and spirituality. The aspiration of the movement is to empower our youthful individuals mentally, physically and spiritually. Because when our youth lack essential needs they tend to experience high levels of stress, anxiety, depression and various levels of hopelessness.



As a young child materialistic things didn’t really matter to me but shared time and love with family always mattered most and it’s still evident today. There are many families In need of essential services locally and regionally.

Any generous assistance would help make families in need loads feel a little bit lighter. Essentially the goal is to grant families help so they can worry less and spend more quality time, laughing, loving and sharing the joy during the holiday season.

100% of proceeds will go towards the movement and support of local communities and neighbors.

The goal for this fundraiser is to raise funds to support less fortunate families with resources such as coats, underwear, socks, gloves, toboggans, pants, and shoes.





