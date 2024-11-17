Support for Christine Gauvreau’s Recovery

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,915
Campaign funds will be received by Christine Gauvreau
I come to you today asking for help, on behalf of a dear friend and respected member of the Pocono homeschooling community. On Sunday November 10th, Christine was hospitalized after a medical event, leading to sepsis. She spent a period of time in ICU, and is seemingly on the mend thanks to the swift intervention of medical professionals. However, she remains hospitalized. Christine is a single homeschooling mother supporting her household alone. She has no sick time or paid vacation days. She is understandably very concerned that she is unable to work while she recovers. As it is, things are extremely tight. We are not sure when she will feel well enough to resume working, and we want her to be able to recover without added financial hardship. I understand that so many are struggling right now, and that so many are feeling the pressure of this season. Every small donation helps, and if you are unable to donate, sharing this is just as helpful and effective! I thank you for taking the time to read this and help a dear friend, and pillar of the homeschooling community.
Hoping you can get back to feeling your best as soon as possible! Lots of love to you!
Feel better soon my friend. We love you ❤️
I love yoooouuu!
Get well! See you soon 💖
Praying for your full recovery.
We're all hoping for a speedy recovery. Please let us know if there's anything else you need help with. Love, The Famers
Sending so much love
Praying for a fast recovery from a fellow homeschooling mumma
Hope this helps
Many prayers for your quick recovery. I’m so sorry this happened to you.
I pray for your recovery and for your body to heal to its fullest potential…just as you give only your best to all. May God keep his hand on you Christine. Sending big hugs and kisses.
Love you
Get better soon!!
November 17th, 2024
My family and I are so very grateful for everyone who has shared, donated, prayed, sent food, cards, support, good wishes, etc. during this difficult season. I am home working recovery, having this kind of outreach is uplifting and I thank you all with my whole heart!
Christine
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.