Financial assistance for travel for medical appts

On Sunday, October 20, Elena, 5, fell on her arm. Her parents took her to the emergency room in Amarillo, TX, where X-rays were done. The X-rays showed a spot on her arm that was concerning to the E.R. doctor and an MRI was scheduled for November 8. On November 12, Elena's parents, Damian and Alicia, received the call that no parent should ever have to receive.

It is of great concern to Elena’s pediatrician that, best case scenario, she has an infection in her bone or, worst case scenario, she could have leukemia. If she has an infection, she will require surgery in order to put a port to deliver approximately 6 weeks of antibiotics and if more aggressive treatment is needed, she’ll have to have surgery in order to scrape out the infection, and she could even lose her arm. If she has leukemia, she will need to undergo chemotherapy, which will be a long road for the family requiring many trips from Amarillo to Dallas.



Elena’s dad, Damian, just started a new job and has no vacation time saved up and her mom, Alicia, is a stay at home mom providing care to her 7 year old son who is autistic. Needless to say, finances are extremely tight and this young family will have to be making multiple trips with many overnight stays to Dallas from Amarillo, with dad missing many days of work. They will also need assistance with their rent so that they don’t lose their home.

Please keep this family in your prayers and, if at all possible, consider donating to help them cover the costs of travel, room and meals during this extremely difficult time.



