Protect children from gender hormones and surgery

WALT HEYER identified as a transgender woman for 8 years and now has a passion to help others who regret gender change. Walt travels extensively to share his story of redemption at conferences, churches and universities.

Walt has appeared on numerous radio and television shows and in documentaries worldwide. Walt’s articles and his many books are a welcome resource in understanding the issue (available on Amazon.)

Walt boldly tells of the irreversible harms of giving puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries to otherwise healthy children for the purpose of so-called "gender change."

Walt has always provided help to others at no charge, and your donations help him respond "yes" to requests for help.