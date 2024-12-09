Supporting Odin's Medical Journey

It was recently discovered that Odin, age nine, had a tumor on his spine. He was in a great deal of pain and was struggling to walk. He has undergone emergency surgery and remains in hospital. The medical team was able to remove a large portion of the mass, but what remains is in a sensitive area. Odin will now need to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment. He and his family face a long road ahead. Any financial assistance that you can share will go toward travel expenses and other necessary bills during this time. The Leachman family is exceedingly grateful for your kind and caring support during Odin's medical journey!