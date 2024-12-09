Supporting Odin's Medical Journey

Goal:
CAD $25,000
Raised:
CAD $4,675
Campaign funds will be received by Tara Leachman
It was recently discovered that Odin, age nine, had a tumor on his spine. He was in a great deal of pain and was struggling to walk. He has undergone emergency surgery and remains in hospital. The medical team was able to remove a large portion of the mass, but what remains is in a sensitive area. Odin will now need to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment. He and his family face a long road ahead. Any financial assistance that you can share will go toward travel expenses and other necessary bills during this time. The Leachman family is exceedingly grateful for your kind and caring support during Odin's medical journey!
Sending you so much love & positivity during this unimaginable time!
Prayers for success in every way! 🙏💛
Thinking of your family, sending positive healing vibes.
Our thoughts are with your family and friends.
Sending strength!
Sending prayers and strength to Odin and family—we’re rooting for you!
January 6th, 2025
Odin is in Florida now at the Ronald McDonald house. He has had his initial appointment at the Proton Therapy Institute to set him up for radiation, and he'll start that on the 13th. He will have 31 sessions. He starts chemo on the 6th. They did an MRI and PET scan before leaving LHCS, the doctors said that everything looks positive, the tumor has shrunk!
The family wishes to express their many thanks for your thoughts, prayers, and financial support!
December 9th, 2024
It's been a busy month between treatments, appointments and life stuff, but I'm happy to let everyone know that Odin has been feeling well enough to spend some time at home from hospital between chemo treatments. He is also gaining strength in his legs and able to stand, and walk with support when he has the energy. He is very tired somedays from the treatment, but he is so happy to be home to sleep in his own bed.
Odin needs radiation along with the chemo, and has been approved for proton therapy. This is not offered in Canada though so we will be going to Florida at the end of the month.
I want to say thank you again to everyone for the love and support, the prayers, messages and words of encouragement. You are all so appreciated.❤️ Tara
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.