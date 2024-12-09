Campaign Image

Supporting Odin's Medical Journey

Goal:

 CAD $25,000

Raised:

 CAD $4,675

Campaign created by DEANNA MUSGROVE

Campaign funds will be received by Tara Leachman

Supporting Odin's Medical Journey

It was recently discovered that Odin, age nine, had a tumor on his spine. He was in a great deal of pain and was struggling to walk.  He has undergone emergency surgery and remains in hospital.  The medical team was able to remove a large portion of the mass, but what remains is in a sensitive area.  Odin will now need to undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment.  He and his family face a long road ahead.  Any financial assistance that you can share will go toward travel expenses and other necessary bills during this time.  The Leachman family is exceedingly grateful for your kind and caring support during Odin's medical journey!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 CAD
12 days ago

Helena Kelly
$ 125.00 CAD
18 days ago

Samantha Armstrong
$ 250.00 CAD
21 days ago

Sending you so much love & positivity during this unimaginable time!

John and Lisa
$ 50.00 CAD
22 days ago

Rick and Kathy Aylsworth
$ 50.00 CAD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
26 days ago

Prayers for success in every way! 🙏💛

Regina Mbuva
$ 250.00 CAD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
26 days ago

Thinking of your family, sending positive healing vibes.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
27 days ago

Matthew M
$ 50.00 CAD
28 days ago

Bob Mcdougall
$ 100.00 CAD
28 days ago

John Stryker
$ 80.00 CAD
29 days ago

Kendra Penhale
$ 50.00 CAD
29 days ago

Nancy Lee
$ 100.00 CAD
29 days ago

Heather McKee
$ 100.00 CAD
29 days ago

Joanne Smith
$ 50.00 CAD
29 days ago

Our thoughts are with your family and friends.

Jeff Bauer
$ 50.00 CAD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
29 days ago

Sending strength!

Leah Aylsworth
$ 50.00 CAD
29 days ago

Toccalino Family
$ 100.00 CAD
29 days ago

Sending prayers and strength to Odin and family—we’re rooting for you!

Updates

Update #2

January 6th, 2025

Odin is in Florida now at the Ronald McDonald house. He has had his initial appointment at the Proton Therapy Institute to set him up for radiation, and he'll start that on the 13th. He will have 31 sessions. He starts chemo on the 6th. They did an MRI and PET scan before leaving LHCS, the doctors said that everything looks positive, the tumor has shrunk!

The family wishes to express their many thanks for your thoughts, prayers, and financial support!

December 8 - Update

December 9th, 2024

It's been a busy month between treatments, appointments and life stuff, but I'm happy to let everyone know that Odin has been feeling well enough to spend some time at home from hospital between chemo treatments. He is also gaining strength in his legs and able to stand, and walk with support when he has the energy. He is very tired somedays from the treatment, but he is so happy to be home to sleep in his own bed.

Odin needs radiation along with the chemo, and has been approved for proton therapy. This is not offered in Canada though so we will be going to Florida at the end of the month. 

I want to say thank you again to everyone for the love and support, the prayers, messages and words of encouragement. You are all so appreciated.❤️ Tara

Update December 8 - Update Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo