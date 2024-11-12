Support Clae Templet and Family

Clae has been struggling with breathing/chest issues, significant weight loss as well as several other symptoms. After several different doctors appointments with GI and others they had labs run, expecting that his thyroid and testosterone might be off. Unfortunately, the labs came back more concerning and within the last 2-3 weeks Clae has had labs, a biopsy and PET scan.

They have learned that he has several tumors. One very large one near his heart causing issues with main arteries & breathing, a couple in his neck, and one in his armpit.

Although a full diagnosis is not yet confirmed they have a tough journey ahead. As a whole the family has been extremely healthy--as a result they are on a Health Share. Each year their out of pocket max is almost $11,000 before anything is covered. They have hit that amount in 3 appointments.

As loving friends, family, community, and strangers we can rally around Clae and his amazing family to help alleviate the financial struggle.