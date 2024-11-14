Supporting The Lampien Family

Raised:
USD $1,325
Campaign funds will be received by April Lampien
This campaign is to raise financial support for April Lampien after the sudden passing of her husband Christopher Lampien. Chris leaves behind 6 children 😢
The money will go towards helping April move out of their current home and into another rental, bills like hookup fees in their new rental & any others until she can figure out finances, and pay fees associated with transferring things out of Chris' name and into hers. Anything extra will go into a fund that she would like to start for her and the boys to take a trip together in Chris' honor. He desired to go back to April's home in Costa Rica with all of their boys (they went in previous years but had added a couple more family members since 😉).
We thank you for your generosity and your prayers!!
We are praying for you and your family!
Love you guys. Go get something for your home Black Friday shopping 🛍️ love you guys.
I am so sorry for your loss.
Praying that you get settled in to your new place amiga, God bless u all. Love you❤️ I will visit as soon as I can!
Dear April and family, We send our love and support while you navigate through this very difficult time.
Hope this helps where you need it most. We're thinking of you and the boys.
We love you guys so much. We’re praying for you constantly. All our love ❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.