Supporting The Lampien Family

This campaign is to raise financial support for April Lampien after the sudden passing of her husband Christopher Lampien. Chris leaves behind 6 children 😢

The money will go towards helping April move out of their current home and into another rental, bills like hookup fees in their new rental & any others until she can figure out finances, and pay fees associated with transferring things out of Chris' name and into hers. Anything extra will go into a fund that she would like to start for her and the boys to take a trip together in Chris' honor. He desired to go back to April's home in Costa Rica with all of their boys (they went in previous years but had added a couple more family members since 😉).

We thank you for your generosity and your prayers!!



