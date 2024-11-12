raising funds for school mission trip

My name is Sawyer. I attend HLCA, (house of the lord Christian academy) in oldtown, ID. Every other year the juniors and seniors of our high school go on a missions trip to spread the word of God and to help those in need. Two years ago the previous juniors and seniors went on a missions trip to south Africa. They spread Christ's love to many. This year we are going to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I am hoping to be able to go with my fellow classmates. I believe God will use my classmates and I to touch many people's lives for the better. I also believe that our own lives will be touched as well. Thank you for your time