Fuel for heat for WNC

I'm going back after Christmas if you would like to help more. I'm taking the (newly fixed) truck and trailer to haul as much firewood as I can get my hands on. Yes, there is lots of downed trees up there, but the word is green and saturated, unusable to heat houses and tents in wood stoves.i will also be taking cash to refill gas cans and propane tanks if you would like to donate towards that. Thank you all who have given so much so far.