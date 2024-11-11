Supporting Carolyn’s Family

Thank you for helping with the Aunt Carolyn’s internment costs. The Parks-Elliott family always comes together to hold each other up.

Carolyn Fulper (nee Parks), age 81, of Elyria, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 10, 2024, following a long illness.

Born on August 19, 1943, in Smithville, West Virginia, Carolyn lived in northern Ohio for the past decade after relocating from her beloved home state of West Virginia. A dedicated and compassionate caregiver, Carolyn worked as an STNA for many years, sharing her skills and kindness in West Virginia, Texas, and Ohio.

A woman of deep faith, Carolyn was a longtime member of Prosperity Baptist Church in West Virginia and attended Midway Baptist Church in Elyria. Her devotion to God was evident in her love of reading the Bible, and she found joy in the music of Elvis Presley, the simple pleasure of camping, and, above all, the time she spent with her cherished grandchildren-especially her beloved Aaliyah.

Carolyn leaves behind a loving family, including her children, Carrie Adams, Lynn Fulper, Tanya (Ben) Juarez, Tamara Lopez, and Tammy Bell; grandchildren, Krista (Josh), Brandi, Benito, Greg, Missy (Bob), Tommy, Eriel, and AJ; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Bob (Karen) Parks, Loretta Stanley, Virginia Boswell, and Sue (Clifford) Weese, along with many dear nieces, and her beloved dog, Precious.



She was preceded in death by her parents, W.T. and Carrie (nee Merrill) Parks, and her siblings, Jim, Bill, Don, Charles, Eva, and Donna.



Honoring Carolyn’s wishes, no public services will be held.



