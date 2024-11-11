Gina Smith help me lift her

To my friends ,family and others that know Gina..I'm asking for any that can help left her at this time with a donation to please do so. I have known Gina all my life and her family and at this time she faces a fight I would not wish on anyone. In September Gina was diagnosed with cancerous brain tumers and lung cancer. Her prognosis is not good but she is one tough lady that will fight with all she has. She is strong willed and I know not a person that would go out seeking help. But I also know that she will need help and certainly family and friends around her and supporting her. With the costs of living and traveling for treatments and the inability to work it's a very difficult time and situation. So I thought I'd start this to try and help out. Anything at all raised will be money well spent in this struggle. We rise when we lift others.

Thanks so much everyone..prayers as well are welcome.