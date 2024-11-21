Capet Family Brain Tumor Support Fund

Our world got turned upside down on October 29th, 2024 when Eva, our beautiful 6 year old daughter had multiple seizures and they found a brain lesion. In the following few days she got diagnosed with a brain tumor the size of a golf ball. On Monday November 7th, 2024 she had surgery to remove the tumor. We are not sure yet whether it is cancerous. While we are waiting that diagnosis, we are struggling with medical costs for her therapy, upcoming MRI scans, EEG scans, co pays, and more. Total recovery time is 6 months. We have created this fund in order to help offset the cost of those expenses while we continue to support our families cost of living which includes our other two children. We are praying for a much better 2025. And would like to put this horrifying year behind us. We are so appreciative of even the smallest amount anyone can give and very much appreciate your prayers.





And we would like to remind everyone, make sure you take the time to tell those you care about.. that you LOVE them TO INFINITY AND BEYOND. Because life is precious and you never know when the tides will turn.





Truly yours, The Capet Family.