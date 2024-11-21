Capet Family Brain Tumor Support Fund

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $2,273
Campaign funds will be received by Jordan Capet
Our world got turned upside down on October 29th, 2024 when Eva, our beautiful 6 year old daughter had multiple seizures and they found a brain lesion. In the following few days she got diagnosed with a brain tumor the size of a golf ball. On Monday November 7th, 2024 she had surgery to remove the tumor. We are not sure yet whether it is cancerous. While we are waiting that diagnosis, we are struggling with medical costs for her therapy, upcoming MRI scans, EEG scans, co pays, and more. Total recovery time is 6 months. We have created this fund in order to help offset the cost of those expenses while we continue to support our families cost of living which includes our other two children. We are praying for a much better 2025. And would like to put this horrifying year behind us. We are so appreciative of even the smallest amount anyone can give and very much appreciate your prayers.
And we would like to remind everyone, make sure you take the time to tell those you care about.. that you LOVE them TO INFINITY AND BEYOND. Because life is precious and you never know when the tides will turn.
Truly yours, The Capet Family.
MARK 3:33 And he answered them, saying, Who is my mother, or my brethren? And he looked round about on them which sat about him, and said, Behold my mother and my brethren! For whosoever shall do the will of God, the same is my brother, and my sister, and mother.
You’re in our prayers
Praying for Eve speedy recovery. May the Lord heal you & protect you always.
Praying for Eva ❤️🩹🙏
Prayers for your family are being lifted
My heart goes out to your little one..
November 21st, 2024
Brain tumors in children are extremely rare. On average, in the United States, 4-5,000 children are diagnosed with a brain tumor each year. Dysembryoplastic Neuroepithelial Tumor (otherwise known as DNET turmors). Make up less than 1-2% of pediatric brain tumors. Eva’s was found in her frontal lobe on the right side. These tumors are thought to be cells the child is born with. These type of tumors do not have the ability to metastasize or spread. These tumors are typically found due seizures. By removing the tumor it gives Eva a 70% chance to be seizure free for life. Now we are not out of the woods yet… she still has a long recovery. She has reverted in her behaviors. And is still struggling with some minor things. And we have to wait for further testing to figure out if her current “episodes” are seizures still. She is still experiencing headaches. But overall I HAVE MY BABY GIRL!! And im soooo beyond proud that she does NOT have CANCER!!
