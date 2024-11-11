First Missions Trip 2025

Guatemala Mission Trip 2025

Dear Friends and Family,

God has been nudging me for about the last 10 years, and I have been giving the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Guatemala, Central America, with our home church, working with established ministries, I will be there January 17th -27th. We will be ministering in Guatemala City and partnering with a local pastors who are eager for us to come and serve the members of their churches and communities. As we arrive, some of the ministries that were expressed as needs include, installing of Smokeless Stoves, water filtration systems, connecting with locals and youth at the local schools, and through church services, as well as fellow Christians to the community, visiting to show love to all gods children.

I am excited to be a part of partnering with churches from all over to bring Christ’s love to the people of Guatemala, and I realize I will be blessed abundantly in return. However, as I know God is calling me to serve, I am relying on Him for strength and wisdom as I plan and raise financial support. I know all good things come from Him; for if it is His will, all will be provided. As I have now expressed my heart to you and desire to serve in Guatemala this winter season, I know that I am not able to do it on my own. And as you feel called, I would be blessed if you would consider supporting me prayerfully and/or financially.

Any donations raised above what is needed for travel will be used to help the communities we are going to, I am also seeking prayer partners to pray for our group, the ministries, safety, the people of Guatemala, and the trip as a whole each day throughout the trip. If it is your heart to be a prayer partner for us, I would feel overwhelmingly blessed; it takes all of us as the body of Christ. And if you feel God calling you to support me financially, please know that your gifts will be received as grace and will be used to serve those who are in need. Thank you for your support! I look forward to sharing with you all when I return.

Blessings

Dominic Green



