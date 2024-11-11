Campaign Image

Support for Brittany's Kids

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $2,630

Brittany Victoria-Reafleng was only 36 years young when she tragically lost her life in a car accident on November 5th, 2024. She left behind a grieving husband, 4 beautiful children and an entire community of people who miss her dearly.

Brittany was a ray of sunshine on the darkest days. She was always trying to put a smile on the faces of the people in her life. Her laughter was contagious, and her silly side truly made her one-of-a-kind in the best way. She loved fiercely, and her babies meant everything to her. Everything she did was for them; she was the epitome of an excellent mother. She was also an incredible sister, wife, daughter, friend, postal employee and overall human being. Those of us who knew and loved her are devastated and are still trying to process the loss of our sweet Brett.

As we try to cope, we are also trying to help. As previously mentioned, she left behind her husband, Barry, as well as 4 beautiful babies; Austinn (18), Kaidynce (17), Mylah (9), and Briella (2). We are kindly asking for donations to help the family with both the funeral service fees and for financial support to help this family get by during this difficult time in their lives. Any help is appreciated, even spreading the word by sharing this page. Let’s come together as a community and give this family comfort and a little more peace of mind as they continue to grieve this immense loss.

Rest In Peace Brittany. We love you and will forever miss your sunshine. Until we meet again.☀️❤️
Recent Donations
Kay Durfey
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sympathies.

$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

i’m so sorry for your loss, reach out if you need anything!

MinDee Sommerla
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You will be greatly missed every time I go into the PO. Love prayers and hugs to her family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry about Brittany.She was always so nice and helpful at the post office and everywhere I saw her out and about. She always had a smile. Please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers at this tragic time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Paul Dubuc
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

If Paul were still here he would've stepped up because that's who he was.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Siobhan Sher
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Josh
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thoughts and prayers during this trying time.

Isabelle Russell
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

lisa bohnart
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for your loss, may God keep watch over these babes

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

The Leaumonts
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit." - Psalm 34:18.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Christina Howe
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Will forever miss our talks. Always made me smile.

