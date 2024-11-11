Support for Brittany's Kids





Brittany was a ray of sunshine on the darkest days. She was always trying to put a smile on the faces of the people in her life. Her laughter was contagious, and her silly side truly made her one-of-a-kind in the best way. She loved fiercely, and her babies meant everything to her. Everything she did was for them; she was the epitome of an excellent mother. She was also an incredible sister, wife, daughter, friend, postal employee and overall human being. Those of us who knew and loved her are devastated and are still trying to process the loss of our sweet Brett.





As we try to cope, we are also trying to help. As previously mentioned, she left behind her husband, Barry, as well as 4 beautiful babies; Austinn (18), Kaidynce (17), Mylah (9), and Briella (2). We are kindly asking for donations to help the family with both the funeral service fees and for financial support to help this family get by during this difficult time in their lives. Any help is appreciated, even spreading the word by sharing this page. Let’s come together as a community and give this family comfort and a little more peace of mind as they continue to grieve this immense loss.





Rest In Peace Brittany. We love you and will forever miss your sunshine. Until we meet again.☀️❤️

