Supporting the Ferguson Family

Hello let me introduce myself. My name is Melissa aka MiMi as a lot of people in my community knows me as. I am coming to seek help this is not something I am proud of doing or like to do as there are so many judgmental people out here. I have been struggling like crazy to just stay a float. I was in car accident in Feb 10th 2024. I jammed my middle finger, had concussion, couple of contusions, messed up my knee cap that was already in bad shape, messed up my back, headaches and some more stuff. Total the rental car I was in the other driver didn’t have insurance and no license either. Had my car stolen never recovered insurance company paid off my payment to the lender. Been missing so much time from work got released from my job October 29th 2024. I still have on going doctor appointments I need to get to also need help getting my rent paid my rent is $1,612 I just need a miracle I don’t want to be homeless on the streets. Plus on top of that my husband was diagnosed with MS so he can’t go back to work his doctor won’t release him to work.