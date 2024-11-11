Supporting the Ferguson Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $475
Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Ferguson
Hello let me introduce myself. My name is Melissa aka MiMi as a lot of people in my community knows me as. I am coming to seek help this is not something I am proud of doing or like to do as there are so many judgmental people out here. I have been struggling like crazy to just stay a float. I was in car accident in Feb 10th 2024. I jammed my middle finger, had concussion, couple of contusions, messed up my knee cap that was already in bad shape, messed up my back, headaches and some more stuff. Total the rental car I was in the other driver didn’t have insurance and no license either. Had my car stolen never recovered insurance company paid off my payment to the lender. Been missing so much time from work got released from my job October 29th 2024. I still have on going doctor appointments I need to get to also need help getting my rent paid my rent is $1,612 I just need a miracle I don’t want to be homeless on the streets. Plus on top of that my husband was diagnosed with MS so he can’t go back to work his doctor won’t release him to work.
Keep pushing sis. You got this!🙏
I am sending positive vibes your way. You got this. Keep pressing and being open to the universe sending blessings your way. You are powerful and strong.
I really hope that things turn around for you and your family soon. Sending you love and positive energy.
May God bless you and send His miracle to you and your husband. May He heal your body and restore your life.
January 12th, 2025
Thank you to everyone for the prayer calls , prayer messages and donations I appreciate everything. Sorry for the long waited update I didn’t know how to update on here. I am still hurting from my accident but I am working from home now I am firghting everyday to be at work. My husband still not released to go back to work so leaving everything on my minimum income. Now on top of that my good friends home has burned to the ground and they just had a baby 3 days before the wild fires started so they literally have nothing. I want to bring them to my state so they can stay with me. Ty might ask why when I a struggling myself so why help someone else. It’s simple do upon others that you want done upon you.
