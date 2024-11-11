Mission Trip to Israel

When Christians hear about Israel they think of ancient biblical sites to visit. But behind the shadows of tourism and pilgrimages lies a deep darkness: sodomy (homosexual capital of Middle East), terrorism, violence, and the false religion of Judaism that continues to blind many Jews from Yeshua who is the true Messiah. God’s glory does not lie with the traditions of men nor does He dwell at The Wailing Wall or ancient sites. His glory dwells in the hearts of believers whom He tabernacles in (Jn 1:14).

On the other hand, many in Israel are still hurting from the October 7, 2023 massacre. The war between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas and Iran’s proxies are still ongoing. We need to pray for the remaining hostages that are still in captivity in Gaza, the IDF, innocent Palestinians who have nothing to do with terrorism, and the salvation of unbelievers.

Though Israel is a volatile place due to the ongoing war, the Lord is moving our hearts to go back again. We plan to continue partnering with Jerusalem Baptist Church who is behind our mission’s endeavors. The Lord also graciously added an additional Gospel worker to the team. As a Jewish believer in Christ and a native Hebrew speaker that lives in Israel—he will be a great asset in language acquisition and translation.

May the Lord grant repentance to the biological descendants of Abraham and the patriarchs. Do not be discouraged with the state of Israel. We know that according to God’s Word there is a “veil over their eyes,” (2 Cor. 3:14) to prevent them from coming to the Messiah, but praise God that many in Israel are discovering the true Messiah and are being saved into the kingdom of salvation. The Lord is not done with Israel. His promises of future salvation is irrevocable (Romans 11). I am looking forward to what the Lord does in this upcoming trip.

Most importantly, I would request that you pray for this trip so the Gospel will be lifted high and souls come to know the true Messiah. And secondly, if led, you can also contribute financially to the cause of the Gospel.

Any funds will predominately go toward airfare, lodging, transportation, materials, assistance to other ministry helpers coming with us, and food. Any surplus will go towards the orphans in Nepal that Daniel has adopted or for the next future mission trip.

Romans 1:16, "For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek." ~ NASB