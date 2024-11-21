Dallas DTS Funds

Hello!





My name is Julia Yobb and I’m excited to announce that I will be attending Youth With A Mission’s (YWAM) Discipleship Training School in Dallas, Texas! For those who have never heard of this organization, YWAM is network of missionary bases across the globe, who’s goal is to equip young people with the heart and tools to go out into the world and spread the Gospel. Their Discipleship Training Schools (DTS) are the first level of training and are broken into two phases. The first phase focuses on training incoming youth on the basics of knowing God and His Word, evangelism, and getting involved in the community. The second phase is the application, where teams will go out into the world and practice what they have been taught.





The Dallas DTS has 6 tracts, and when I arrive in January, I will be following the one focused on anti-human trafficking. I’ll be learning all about the dark industry and how it works, and in the second phase, I will hopefully be able to help victims of this industry and bring the light of Jesus to them. For a few years now, God has placed this specific issue on my heart, and I believe he led me to this DTS so I could get an understanding of how it works. Once I learn the basics of the industry, I can continue on with what the Lord has called me to—opening a trafficking shelter.





All that aside, DTS can be fairly expensive. I have saved up a good chunk of the funds, but I still need some financial support. If you’re willing to give, that would be greatly appreciated! I’m looking to raise about $4,000, which would help cover tuition, meals, housing, and flights. And if you’re not in a place where you can give financially, no worries! I just ask that you would keep me in your prayers and that God would provide for me. I have faith that if this is His Will, He will no doubt provide!





Thank you in advance for any way that you can support me! I’m super excited for this next phase of my life, and it means the world that you’re willing to give! I’m thrilled to have the chance to work on building the Kingdom of God, and to know that I could help make change. Thank you again, and God bless!