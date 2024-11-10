Veteran Robert Luce Loses Home in Fire

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,345
Campaign funds will be received by C Ellen Luce
My brother-in-law Robert (Bob) Luce suffered a devastating fire at his home on November 2nd. Brush directly outside of his home caught fire, and quickly took his home with it. He was at home when it happened and tried what he could to get some water on the flames but after a couple attempts it was obvious that he could not put it out on his own and made it out safely with nothing but the clothes on his back and his wallet. His home is a total loss as well as everything in it. He is 72, a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He is on disability, his only income is from Social Security and a small Veteran’s pension; there was no insurance on the home.
We are trying to raise funds for his immediate needs, such as new dentures that were lost in the fire and other daily necessities. Through generous community donations, his clothes have been replaced.
We would like to give him his space back. In order to do that a crew would have to clean up the rubble that was left, and a new home would have to be acquired to put in that space. We are hoping to raise $10,000 just to put a dent into help get things moving, in high hopes to getting him moved back into his space by Spring 2025.
So sorry about your house Bob I hope this little bit helps Love you.
We are the ones that stopped and helped you try to put the fire out and got you out safely. We haven’t stopped thinking about that day and thankful Dan got you back in and out to get your wallet! We wish we could have saved your home and hope you can raise enough to get you somewhat back on your feet. The Puzo’s
My house burned down about 4 years ago now. And i remember all the people that immediately reached out and stopped everything they were doing to make it ok. It made me realize that even when it feels like you lost everything, if you have people that love and support you, you can be the richest man in the world. With Something worth so much more than anything material, love.
January 6th, 2025
Winter is upon us and progress has slowed. We have purchased a camper to put back on the site but have been delayed until there is better weather. The contractor has set the new utility pole and paperwork has been submitted to the electric company to install the new service. When weather permits, he will get the well, septic and water hooked up.
As soon as that is finished, we can get the skirting on it, get the heat hooked up and Bob will be ready to move back in. We are still accepting donations as we still need to pay the contractor and he is in need of household items for the kitchen. If you have items to donate, please message me and I will provide a list of what he needs.
Thank you to all who have donated, prayed and provided us with support in this very difficult time.
December 5th, 2024
With the holidays upon us, I just wanted to provide an update. We have found a home to put back on the site where Bob’s house burned down. We are working on getting the utilities run but winter is here so I don’t know if that is going to hold things up with getting everything finished so he can move back home but we are hopeful that the funds needed to get everything ready for the home to be placed will come in soon.
November 24th, 2024
We have secured a new home for Bob to live in. It will be delivered to us this week while the rest of the work is being completed for the trailer to be moved on to. Weather permitting, he may be back in his own place shortly after Thanksgiving.
He’s excited and grateful for everyone that assisted him in one way or another.
Thank you.
November 20th, 2024
Hey all,
Just a quick update on our progress. We believe we have found another mobile home to move on to Bob’s property. However, we can’t seem to find a company that moved them anymore. If anyone can be of assistance with this, that would be great. We need to move it from Kirkwood, NY to Laurel Lake Rd in Pa. Please let me know. We are trying to keep our purchases within our budget and donations but if we can’t find someone to move it, we will have to keep trying to raise more funds to purchase something more expensive, which we would rather not do.
Any and all assistance is greatly appreciated
November 17th, 2024
We have been able to get the site cleaned up and continue to try to raise funds so we can get a structure on the property for him to live in.
November 15th, 2024
Thank you to everyone that has donated to this cause. I’m still trying to figure this site out as I’ve never done this before. So, I just wanted everyone to know how grateful I am for everything that everyone has done for my brother-in-law.
We have had such an outpouring of help and support that are down to one final piece to getting him back on his own. We are trying to find an inexpensive building for him to live in to put on his property.
Thank you to all.
November 11th, 2024
Just wanted to provide a brief update. Even though this tragedy only happened 9 days ago, we have been overwhelmed with responses from so many people.
Bob has received more clothes than he needs and he will be donating the excess to others in need. We has a contractor donate his time and equipment to cleaning up the site of the fire. It will be complete tomorrow.
Others have donated furniture including bed frame, mattress, bedding, dressers and a tv.
So we have quickly moved on to trying to find a home to put in place of his old home.
Thank you to all who are helping us in any way, as we continue on this unexpected journey.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.