Veteran Robert Luce Loses Home in Fire

My brother-in-law Robert (Bob) Luce suffered a devastating fire at his home on November 2nd. Brush directly outside of his home caught fire, and quickly took his home with it. He was at home when it happened and tried what he could to get some water on the flames but after a couple attempts it was obvious that he could not put it out on his own and made it out safely with nothing but the clothes on his back and his wallet. His home is a total loss as well as everything in it. He is 72, a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He is on disability, his only income is from Social Security and a small Veteran’s pension; there was no insurance on the home.

We are trying to raise funds for his immediate needs, such as new dentures that were lost in the fire and other daily necessities. Through generous community donations, his clothes have been replaced.

We would like to give him his space back. In order to do that a crew would have to clean up the rubble that was left, and a new home would have to be acquired to put in that space. We are hoping to raise $10,000 just to put a dent into help get things moving, in high hopes to getting him moved back into his space by Spring 2025.



