Supporting Coach Teej and JoJo

Goal:
CAD $3,500
Raised:
CAD $2,162
Campaign funds will be received by Tylor Johnson
On Sunday morning Coach Teej’s beautiful wife Cheri’s water broke.
They are at 29 weeks gestation and were taken to Calgary to the hospital.
She has since not gone into labour, but they must stay close in the city as a precaution. If she is to go into labour, baby is pretty little and will need NICU care for a few weeks.
Our community benefits greatly from both Teej and Cheri, him being a phenomenal and inspirational multi sport Coach and her being a fantastic and well beloved Teacher.
This kind of medical emergency is expensive and we as a football family need to step up and show them some love and support.
Give what you can, anything is massive blessing. 🏈🏈
Sending you lots of love
We’re all praying for you.
Thinking of you all during this time and sending our warmest thoughts your way.
Praying for a safe and smooth delivery of a beautiful, healthy baby!
Keeping you in our prayers!
Sending all three of you lots of love! 💕
We love you guys and are praying for the safe arrive of your sweet baby. We hope she can stay in there and bake a little longer....
Thinking of all three of you. Take care. Kerri, Ryan and Cameron.
Thinking of you coach, wishing you the best.
