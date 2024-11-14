Campaign Image

Supporting Coach Teej and JoJo

Goal:

 CAD $3,500

Raised:

 CAD $2,162

Campaign created by Shannon Currie

Campaign funds will be received by Tylor Johnson

On Sunday morning Coach Teej’s beautiful wife Cheri’s water broke. 

They are at 29 weeks gestation and were taken to Calgary to the hospital. 

She has since not gone into labour, but they must stay close in the city as a precaution. If she is to go into labour, baby is pretty little and will need NICU care for a few weeks. 

Our community benefits greatly from both Teej and Cheri, him being a phenomenal and inspirational multi sport Coach and her being a fantastic and well beloved Teacher. 

This kind of medical emergency is expensive and we as a football family need to step up and show them some love and support. 

Give what you can, anything is massive blessing. 🩷🏈🩷🏈

Recent Donations
Show:
DK
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Sending you lots of love

Calgary Gators
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Walter Pritchard
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

We’re all praying for you.

Scanlands
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thinking of you all during this time and sending our warmest thoughts your way.

Preston
$ 40.00 CAD
1 month ago

Noah Pickering
$ 10.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Praying for a safe and smooth delivery of a beautiful, healthy baby!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
1 month ago

The Durkins
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Keeping you in our prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 CAD
1 month ago

Lauders
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Sam M
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Sending all three of you lots of love! 💕

The Koller Family
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

The McLean Family
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

The McBeth Family
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

We love you guys and are praying for the safe arrive of your sweet baby. We hope she can stay in there and bake a little longer....

Aidan and Stacey Anderson
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

QB5 Albert-BaileyFamily
$ 25.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thinking of all three of you. Take care. Kerri, Ryan and Cameron.

James Giesbrecht
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thinking of you coach, wishing you the best.

