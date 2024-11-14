Supporting Coach Teej and JoJo

On Sunday morning Coach Teej’s beautiful wife Cheri’s water broke.

They are at 29 weeks gestation and were taken to Calgary to the hospital.

She has since not gone into labour, but they must stay close in the city as a precaution. If she is to go into labour, baby is pretty little and will need NICU care for a few weeks.

Our community benefits greatly from both Teej and Cheri, him being a phenomenal and inspirational multi sport Coach and her being a fantastic and well beloved Teacher.

This kind of medical emergency is expensive and we as a football family need to step up and show them some love and support.

Give what you can, anything is massive blessing. 🩷🏈🩷🏈