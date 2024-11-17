Campaign Image

Help Support Keira’s Journey to a Pain Free Life

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $3,550

Campaign created by Kelly Holtman

Campaign funds will be received by Kate Hunt

Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers,

We are reaching out on behalf of an incredible young girl, Keira, who has been courageously facing unimaginable physical pain daily. For years, Keira has battled health issues that have impacted her life in countless ways, and her journey has been met with endless medical expenses and experimental treatments. Her parents, deeply committed to finding answers, have tried everything they can to help her find relief, even exploring alternative therapies not covered by insurance.

Recently, Keira’s mother discovered a promising treatment that she believes could be a turning point. A special therapist who assessed Keira was taken aback by her condition and truly understands the extent of her pain and the challenges she faces each day. There is hope that this therapy could finally provide the relief she deserves, but the cost is significant and a barrier for her family at this time.

This is where we humbly ask for your support. Any contribution, big or small, will go directly to Keira’s treatment expenses. Your generosity could make all the difference in helping her move towards a life free of daily pain and restore a sense of normalcy to her childhood. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support during this journey.


Recent Donations
Marisol Cancro
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jenkins Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love

Uncle David Oliver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for Keira!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for healing and comfort

Jodi
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Much love and healing to Keira

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and love for healing.

Rebecca Garrahy
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Wish I could send more!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Gabe and Erin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and support

Susan Miller
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending hugs of healing

Sandee
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

Always thinking of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

You're in our prayers.

Colter Alicia and kids
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you and always keep you in our prayers.

Marilyn
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Holding you in the light, dear Keira.

Heidi
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

OConnell Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hugs and prayers for you all always! You got this!

Lynn Schonour
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ivelise
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending you prayers, healing and peace

