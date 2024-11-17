Help Support Keira’s Journey to a Pain Free Life

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,550
Campaign funds will be received by Kate Hunt
Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers,
We are reaching out on behalf of an incredible young girl, Keira, who has been courageously facing unimaginable physical pain daily. For years, Keira has battled health issues that have impacted her life in countless ways, and her journey has been met with endless medical expenses and experimental treatments. Her parents, deeply committed to finding answers, have tried everything they can to help her find relief, even exploring alternative therapies not covered by insurance.
Recently, Keira’s mother discovered a promising treatment that she believes could be a turning point. A special therapist who assessed Keira was taken aback by her condition and truly understands the extent of her pain and the challenges she faces each day. There is hope that this therapy could finally provide the relief she deserves, but the cost is significant and a barrier for her family at this time.
This is where we humbly ask for your support. Any contribution, big or small, will go directly to Keira’s treatment expenses. Your generosity could make all the difference in helping her move towards a life free of daily pain and restore a sense of normalcy to her childhood. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support during this journey.
