Help Support a Family’s Dream for Stability

Dear Friends and Family,

I am setting up this fundraiser on behalf of an urgent need for a family member in India and requesting your kind support in a matter that is very close to my heart.





I have recently learned that a cousin of mine and his family of four is facing severe financial difficulties. Their home, which has been a place of comfort and safety for many years, is in dire need of renovation. Currently, they are living in dilapidated conditions (when it rains the roof of the house leaks, drenching their kitchen and dining area which is now covered in mold, the one bathroom they share is not fully functional and the foundation of their house is made from asbestos), which poses significant challenges to their well-being, safety, health and happiness. Unfortunately, due to their current financial circumstances, they are unable to afford the necessary repairs. My cousins was diagnosed with a tumor several years ago and underwent surgery but unfortunately it left him disabled making it extremely difficult for him to secure a job. His wife works tirelessly to provide for the family but what she earns is just enough to provide for their basic necessities.





It’s heartbreaking to know that they are living in these horrible circumstances. With a stable home, I believe they could thrive and regain a sense of security.





The plan is to build a modest but sturdy house (three bedrooms and two bathrooms) that will provide my cousin and his family the stability they need. I’m estimating that the total cost of the project is approximately 20 lacks ($24,000 USD). I would greatly appreciate your consideration of a donation. My goal would be to complete construction by June of 2025 (before monsoon season). Your generosity will not only change their lives but also inspire hope and provide my cousin and his family a place they can truly call home. Together, we can make a meaningful difference. Your generous donation will go directly towards the renovation costs, ensuring that his family can continue to live in a secure and stable environment.





Thank you for considering this heartfelt request.





Warm regards,





Jeena Kurian



