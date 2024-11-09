Memorial for Bradley Steve McWhorter

As many of us know a tragedy has struck our small town earlier this week when there was a collision in Bradley County. At the young age of 11 years old, it is with great sadness to announce that Bradley McWhorter’s life was cut short. He lived a very happy and loving life with his brothers and sisters!!! If you can help this family in their time of need we are seeking donations to help fund the Memorial for Bradley and help the family meet those financial responsibilities. We appreciate your donations and pray God will give back to you for your generosity.



