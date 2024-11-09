Campaign Image

Memorial for Bradley Steve McWhorter

 USD $2,670

Campaign created by Jessica Dupree

Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Dupree

As many of us know a tragedy has struck our small town earlier this week when there was a collision in Bradley County.  At the young age of 11 years old, it is with great sadness to announce that Bradley McWhorter’s life was cut short.  He lived a very happy and loving life with his brothers and sisters!!!  If you can help this family in their time of need we are seeking donations to help fund the Memorial for Bradley and help the family meet those financial responsibilities. We appreciate your donations and pray God will give back to you for your generosity.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Cheryl Smith
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 600.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for your loss.

James
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We will miss Bradley visiting at Work, He always made our work days fun when he was around.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Daniel Huckabee
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Rachel Oxentenko Comley
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Your family is in our prayers. We sure enjoyed Bradley. He will be greatly missed.

Rebecka McKee
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

I know there is no words or any amount of money that will help heal your broken heart, but I pray that God wraps his arms around you and gives you the strength to get through these difficult days ahead.

Matt Harris
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Edith Espinoza
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

April Hoskins
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending my love prayers and condolences to you all may the Lord give you strength courage and peace during this difficult time

Susan Tiliski
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

My heart aches for your family. Such a tragic time. You are all in my prayers. Stay close and lean on each other. Love you Monica.

william dupree
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Lacy Franco
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Katie Fox
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Samantha Witt
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

