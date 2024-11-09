Memorial for Bradley Steve McWhorter

Raised:
USD $2,670
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Dupree
As many of us know a tragedy has struck our small town earlier this week when there was a collision in Bradley County. At the young age of 11 years old, it is with great sadness to announce that Bradley McWhorter’s life was cut short. He lived a very happy and loving life with his brothers and sisters!!! If you can help this family in their time of need we are seeking donations to help fund the Memorial for Bradley and help the family meet those financial responsibilities. We appreciate your donations and pray God will give back to you for your generosity.
So sorry for your loss.
We will miss Bradley visiting at Work, He always made our work days fun when he was around.
Your family is in our prayers. We sure enjoyed Bradley. He will be greatly missed.
I know there is no words or any amount of money that will help heal your broken heart, but I pray that God wraps his arms around you and gives you the strength to get through these difficult days ahead.
Sending my love prayers and condolences to you all may the Lord give you strength courage and peace during this difficult time
My heart aches for your family. Such a tragic time. You are all in my prayers. Stay close and lean on each other. Love you Monica.
