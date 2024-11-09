Appreciation Fund for Air Force Richars

Campaign Image

This fund has been established to express our immense gratitude to an outstanding Air Force serviceman, Richard Matias, for his kindness and selflessness. All funds donated will go directly to Richard, and no donation is too small. However, what is most important is that this campaign allows us to share heartfelt messages with Richard—expressing my MAGA Family deep appreciation for his military service and conveying how much we truly value his dedication to protecting us and our country.

Douglas Hainline
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

"Virtue is its own reward," but occasionally you get a bonus.

Michael Hensley
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for your service to our Republic and to your community. Bless you 🙏🙌🤍

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for your service and setting a great example.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for your kindness toward these young men. You are a blessing! Thank for your service and God bless you.

Helping Hands
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I hope you make your goal!

Ninja Grandma
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Bless this young man. As a parent you pray someone will be there to help your children if needed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

The world needs more people like you! Thank you for your service and sacrifice!

MrB
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for just doing the right thing and for your service to our country.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Might be too much to ask for a world where it's always safe to stop and help a stranger (or to accept help from one), but thank you for getting us one step closer. God bless the US military and the USAF.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Max manners
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for your services and also for the good deed. 👍

Grateful American
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Your kindness for these young men is appreciated. Thank you for serving our country. Happy Veterans Day!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Richard, thank you for your service and exceptional kindness. It is because of individuals like you that I feel immense pride in being an American.

