Appreciation Fund for Air Force Richars

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $610
This fund has been established to express our immense gratitude to an outstanding Air Force serviceman, Richard Matias, for his kindness and selflessness. All funds donated will go directly to Richard, and no donation is too small. However, what is most important is that this campaign allows us to share heartfelt messages with Richard—expressing my MAGA Family deep appreciation for his military service and conveying how much we truly value his dedication to protecting us and our country.
"Virtue is its own reward," but occasionally you get a bonus.
Thank you for your service to our Republic and to your community. Bless you 🙏🙌🤍
Thank you for your service and setting a great example.
Thank you for your kindness toward these young men. You are a blessing! Thank for your service and God bless you.
I hope you make your goal!
Bless this young man. As a parent you pray someone will be there to help your children if needed.
The world needs more people like you! Thank you for your service and sacrifice!
Thank you for just doing the right thing and for your service to our country.
Might be too much to ask for a world where it's always safe to stop and help a stranger (or to accept help from one), but thank you for getting us one step closer. God bless the US military and the USAF.
Thank you for your services and also for the good deed. 👍
Your kindness for these young men is appreciated. Thank you for serving our country. Happy Veterans Day!
Richard, thank you for your service and exceptional kindness. It is because of individuals like you that I feel immense pride in being an American.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.