Support LaToya Crabbe Defense

Please assist LaToya Crabbe in her legal fees. LaToya is a mother of 3 children ages 5 and under. LaToya was in the process of divorcing her husband of 6 years. He had a history of abusive physical behaviors directed at the children. He used mental abuse and threats against the children to control LaToya. After finally finding a divorce attorney that was going to fight her husband 50/50 custody request, she started the process of divorce.

Curtis (her husband) was told on August 20 or 21 of LaToya’s plan for divorce. Over the next couple of months Curtis used threats and persuasion to change LaToya’s mind. He even tried to enlist LaToya’s family members to stop the divorce. Since no one was willing to persuade LaToya to remain in her abusive relationship, Curtis then threatened LaToya to kill her if she wouldn’t stay.

After Curtis was given a 30 day eviction notice (dated October 9), Curtis threats increased. On October 19 in an attempt to exert control over LaToya, Curtis sent a threatening text message to punch LaToya’s mother in the face. He also threatened to hurt other family members and burn down the house. LaToya was not threatened because she was in New York that day.

LaToya had plans to acquire a protective order on Tuesday after getting the information from a domestic violence advocate on how and where to obtain one.

LaToya called Curtis to calm the situation. On Monday October 21, Curtis showed up unannounced. Throughout the morning while LaToya worked from home at her office set up in her bedroom, Curtis was alternating between threatening suicide, threatening LaToya, persuading LaToya, and giving in. He continued this cycle for 2 hours that the police now have the audio that LaToya recorded on her work computer. (Her attorney has not been given a copy)

LaToya went to pick up her son from the bus stop and stated to her mother that she did not want to go back to her home office that was set up in her basement bedroom, because she did not know what Curtis triggers were and she was afraid. After deciding to go to retrieve her work computer and keep her distance from Curtis, she unfortunately encountered Curtis and this is when the incident happened. The police recovered the knife Curtis used to threaten LaToya, her children and her mother’s life.

It appears that the state is trying to try the case during the bond hearing. They are concentrating on whether LaToya reloaded her fire arm and about how many shots Curtis received. When in a life or death situation, the person will continue to fire as long as there is a threat.

Please assist LaToya in her mounting legal fees to fight the injustices being put on her from stopping a mass murder and other expenses incurred.

LaToya is being punished by the justice system for stopping the aggressor of this incident. Please stand up and support the victim of domestic violence, LaToya.

LaToya earned a doctorate in Pharmacology. She was a LCDR in Public Health Service but had to resign due to her incarceration. LaToya has a history of service to her community.

https://www.ammoland.com/2024/11/woman-jailed-for-murder-after-estranged-husband-threatens-to-hurt-her-family-and-burn-down-house/

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2024/10/30/homicide-lt-cmdr-crabbes-bond-denied-defense-argues-self-defense-in-husbands-killing/



