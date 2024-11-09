Campaign Image

Flight Scholarship Fundraiser

Goal:

 USD $13,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Alyza Merrill

Campaign funds will be received by Southern Utah EAA Chapter 936

Flight Scholarship Fundraiser

Hello, my name is Alyza! It’s my dream to fly planes and become a pilot.

I’m raising funds for the costs of flight training to become a pilot! One day I hope to become a certified flight instructor and teach other people how to fly. I also want to help fly for Civil Air Patrol, and do Angel Flights, which are life flights for families who can't afford life flights. Additional funds will go towards the chapter, helping open aviation doors to more kids like me through Young Eagles Flights and Workshops!

Every donation helps us come closer to our goal. Thank you so, so much for contributing, and helping the future of aviation!

Recent Donations
James C340
$ 20.00 USD
14 hours ago

It’s great being a pilot. Enjoy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 hours ago

Sharon
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

I wish you the best!

Kesler
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

Good luck alyza

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

You're amazing Alyza, I believe in you!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much!!!" By Alyza Merrill

