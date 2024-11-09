Memorial fund for Dave Cox

Dave Cox passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov 4, 2024. His wife of 58 years was by his side always. This Memorial fund is a gift for Susan, Dave’s wife. Monies raised will help fund the Memorial for Dave and help the family meet those financial responsibilities.

Dave loved everyone he met. He was a generous man with a gift for joking around and putting people at ease. If you knew David, or his wife and family, you know how he was the glue for the family.

Please offer your prayers and any donation amount you feel called to give.

We appreciate your donations and pray God will give back to you for your generosity.