Memorial fund for Dave Cox

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,805
Campaign funds will be received by Elaine Barber
Dave Cox passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov 4, 2024. His wife of 58 years was by his side always. This Memorial fund is a gift for Susan, Dave’s wife. Monies raised will help fund the Memorial for Dave and help the family meet those financial responsibilities.
Dave loved everyone he met. He was a generous man with a gift for joking around and putting people at ease. If you knew David, or his wife and family, you know how he was the glue for the family.
Please offer your prayers and any donation amount you feel called to give.
We appreciate your donations and pray God will give back to you for your generosity.
Dave was a treasured friend and Brother in the Lord. He truly made everyone he met feel appreciated and involved them in jovial conversation. We are thankful for the many wonderful times we shared together. We sorrow in his death, and we rejoice in his resurrection.
Praying for your family and will always have fond memories of David.
Dave was such a wonderful man and I’ll miss him and his friendly smile and wit! May God bless your family during this time.
Miss you all. So sorry for the loss of your dad and husband. Dave was a light and I always have happy memories of going to Arnies Pizza with our families! Blessings to you all! The Keys
We have many great memories of holidays and vacations to visit “Uncle Dave”. Always quick with a joke, a story and a word of advice, he was one of a kind. We’ll miss you but are glad you are in your heavenly home.
May God give you His incredible peace. Peace that surpasses all understanding. I wish I can give more, but in the name of Jesus Christ, rise up and recieve God's great and immense peace, joy, and love. Draw more near to Jesus and allow yourself to be claimed by Jesus! God's love, comfort and peaceto you.
I have great memories of Dave. He was such a jokester and a really fun person. Holidays at Grandma’s house and Aunt Jean’s house are where I remember Dave the most. Didn’t he say something like, “I don’t know why I’m so hungry I just ate yesterday.”
For we know that if our earthly house, this tabernacle, were dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. 2 Cor 5:1
Rejoicing that he is home now, complete and whole, seeing Jesus. Praying for those that loved him and are left behind.
Our hearts are with you and your family. Praying the peace and comfort of Jesus over your family during this time. Love, ~The Dottas
