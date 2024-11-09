THIS TIME HE'LL KILL ME

Raised:
Hello,
My name is Laura and I am pleading with whomever has ever been in love with a narcissist to please help me get out. I need to raise money to move out of my ex-fiances house by the time he gets out of prison at the end of this year. I fell in love with this man and bore three children to him, and during 10 years together, he became more and more abusive until the fateful night of 7/18/20. He bludgeoned me with a Maglite and I barely escaped with my life. For this violence against me he has been incarcerated since 4 years ago this December. He's maxed out on the 4th of December and will be allowed out to come back to his house. Unfortunately I have been unable to move out of the house because this was my home when he went away and I had nowhere else to go. Then covid and the housing crisis hit. Needless to say it's been a devastating few years.
I need help with startup money to secure a small apartment in a secret location. My lawyer said he Will kill me this time if i allow him near me. I need to be strong for my 3 sons and get out quickly before it's too late.
