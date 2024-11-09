Supporting the Giacco Family

Hi, my name is Jamie Giacco. I am a single mom of a beautiful 11 1/2 year-old girl Kenzie. right now my daughter and I are in a very difficult situation not that long ago. I separated with my ex my daughter‘s father. There were a lot of financial issues because of his gambling addiction that consequently led to domestic violence that my daughter witnessed. Myself and my daughter have been going through therapy and have been diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, depression, and due to all of this, and the courts not even a year ago my daughter was hospitalized for cutting herself because the courts were trying to make her see her father. So due to this, I have not really been able to work only part time around her schedule. I couldn’t work this summer due to not being able to leave her by herself. Because of my exes, gambling and financial situation the house that we lived in are currently living in was foreclose sold without my knowledge in an auction and we are now being evicted by the new owner. I have tried with the courts to postpone the eviction, but I can no longer do so because he has had the heat electric and water turned off so right now we are living in unlivable housing. The city wants to condemn the house as of next weekend, November 16. I have been looking for apartments but because I don’t start my new job until December 4, I’m unable to come up with first months rent and security. I have tried DSS and have failed numerous times as I keep getting denied. I’m just asking if anyone can help us to get started to put down a deposit in security on an apartment so we can have better living conditions and restart our lives. I barely ever ask for help but right now I really need all the help I can get. I appreciate anything than anyone can do for us in our desperate time of need.

thank you from the bottom of my heart

Jaime Giacco