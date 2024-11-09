Campaign Image

Supporting Joe and his family

Goal:

 CAD $5,000

Raised:

 CAD $1,882

Campaign created by Sarah Whittaker

Campaign funds will be received by Joe Peters

Supporting Joe and his family

I am starting this fundraiser on behalf of Joe Peters who is one of our Freedom Convoy truckers in Manitoba. Today him and his 3 children had a destructive house fire. They are all safe but the damage is extensive. Please consider donating and sharing. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Kristen Melanson
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Chris Barber
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

Sharon Teitsma
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry this happened to your family Joe! May God be near to you and bring good out of this bad situation 🙏

Roxanne Finnie
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 175.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Sheldon
$ 150.00 CAD
2 months ago

Keep your head up Joe

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying 🙏 for you and family

Cory Dyck
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

JamesandChristina Friesen
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Joe, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your home and cat. Very thankful that you and your kids are safe though. We will be praying for you! Your friends, James & Christina Friesen.

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 CAD
2 months ago

Gary and Brandy Stelter
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying for you guys. 🙏🏻✝️

Rick Wall
$ 500.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying for your family my friend!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Whittaker family
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Chin up Joe, we're praying for you.

