Supporting Joe and his family

Goal:
CAD $5,000
Raised:
CAD $1,882
I am starting this fundraiser on behalf of Joe Peters who is one of our Freedom Convoy truckers in Manitoba. Today him and his 3 children had a destructive house fire. They are all safe but the damage is extensive. Please consider donating and sharing.
I'm so sorry this happened to your family Joe! May God be near to you and bring good out of this bad situation 🙏
Keep your head up Joe
Praying 🙏 for you and family
Joe, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your home and cat. Very thankful that you and your kids are safe though. We will be praying for you! Your friends, James & Christina Friesen.
Praying for you guys. 🙏🏻✝️
Praying for your family my friend!
Chin up Joe, we're praying for you.
