Stephanchew's Church Goods Break In

Goal:

 CAD $8,000

Raised:

 CAD $3,900

Campaign created by Louis Richard

Campaign funds will be received by Gilles Urquhart

Stephanchew's Church Goods Break In

Stephenchew's had their second major break-in of the year. This is very discouraging for Gilles. Any help would be much appreciated. The store must be made yet more vandal-proof. He is very thankful for any assistance from the community.

Recent Donations
Show:
Heather Skublics Lampman
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Gordana Nikolic
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 CAD
1 month ago

Gabra Family
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
2 months ago

Love and prayers. PeggyLynn and Richard

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
2 months ago

May God bless you, Dcn Gilles

Valerie Marion
$ 500.00 CAD
2 months ago

Mercier
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

God bless you buddy!

Barb Rolstone
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Sorry to hear and will pray for your stores protection as the community needs you and your store so very much!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Hi Gilles, We are sorry to hear about this. Keeping you in our prayers. In Christ, Marko and Zeljana

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 CAD
2 months ago

God bless this faithful servant.

Kurt and Michelle Seidler
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Benoit K
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

So sad to hear about this.

George and Carla
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

J J Lafrance
$ 500.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying for our Lord's abundant providence for you and that your Guardian Angel keep you and your store safe.

Catherine and Graeme
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

We love you Gilles! Praying for your peace and for protection around Stephenchews!

Louis and Mary
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

