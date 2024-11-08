Stephanchew's Church Goods Break In

Goal:
CAD $8,000
Raised:
CAD $3,900
Campaign funds will be received by Gilles Urquhart
Stephenchew's had their second major break-in of the year. This is very discouraging for Gilles. Any help would be much appreciated. The store must be made yet more vandal-proof. He is very thankful for any assistance from the community.
Love and prayers. PeggyLynn and Richard
May God bless you, Dcn Gilles
God bless you buddy!
Sorry to hear and will pray for your stores protection as the community needs you and your store so very much!
Hi Gilles, We are sorry to hear about this. Keeping you in our prayers. In Christ, Marko and Zeljana
God bless this faithful servant.
So sad to hear about this.
Praying for our Lord's abundant providence for you and that your Guardian Angel keep you and your store safe.
We love you Gilles! Praying for your peace and for protection around Stephenchews!
