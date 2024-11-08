Campaign Image
Help the Payne family

Raised:

 USD $1,465

Campaign created by Tristan Edey

Campaign funds will be received by Tiffany Payne

From the Payne Family:

Natalia passed away very unexpectedly on 11/06/2024 from a silent seizure. 

Natalia Faith Payne was born on 1-20-12 with severe brain damage. Natalia was never expected to even see her third birthday. Yet, we were blessed enough to have her for 12 years and almost 10 months. Due to her extensive medical needs, neither my husband nor myself were able to hold a normal job. We were both paid parent providers for Natalia and spent all of our time with her. With her passing, we now have no income whatsoever and need to try and get jobs as quickly as possible to support our other three children. We could really use the help right now to keep our bills paid if at all possible and to help my other three kiddos have a Christmas. Something to put a smile on their face. Natalia has three siblings, two brothers Tristan and William and a sister Laia. Natalia was our oldest. If anyone would rather donate a different way, I'll add some other options. Anything helps, and even prayers are deeply appreciated for our family during this difficult time. 

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/T1RBX1UQEH9V?ref_=wl_share

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3FLFXKNOJ4X3A?ref_=wl_share

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1538ZM21AB3DM?ref_=wl_share


https://cash.app/$tiffanypayne91


https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3375997260922880971&created=1732389072


https://www.mountainmemorialfh.com/obituary/Natalia-Payne#tributewall?utm_campaign=marquee-share-button&utm_term=copy-link&utm_content=Share

https://youtu.be/5g54Vkh0Ym8?feature=shared

Recent Donations
Show:
Wanda Goss
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Sorry this is so late! Merry Christmas

Chevelle Disch
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

APHC
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Our hearts go out to you and your family

Jean and Gary Lamborn
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for your loss. She was an absolute angel. Praying for you, Shawn and the kids.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for comfort as you mourn your precious daughter. God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

My best to your family.

Tammy and Dick Clark
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful gift from God. Wish it could be more. Yall are in our prayers

Help in your hard times
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The McNerneys
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love to your hearts

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for yall during this time

In memory of the Rizzo tw
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Jaye
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Love huggers

