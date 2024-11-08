Help the Payne family

From the Payne Family :

Natalia passed away very unexpectedly on 11/06/2024 from a silent seizure.

Natalia Faith Payne was born on 1-20-12 with severe brain damage. Natalia was never expected to even see her third birthday. Yet, we were blessed enough to have her for 12 years and almost 10 months. Due to her extensive medical needs, neither my husband nor myself were able to hold a normal job. We were both paid parent providers for Natalia and spent all of our time with her. With her passing, we now have no income whatsoever and need to try and get jobs as quickly as possible to support our other three children. We could really use the help right now to keep our bills paid if at all possible and to help my other three kiddos have a Christmas. Something to put a smile on their face. Natalia has three siblings, two brothers Tristan and William and a sister Laia. Natalia was our oldest. If anyone would rather donate a different way, I'll add some other options. Anything helps, and even prayers are deeply appreciated for our family during this difficult time.

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/T1RBX1UQEH9V?ref_=wl_share

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3FLFXKNOJ4X3A?ref_=wl_share

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1538ZM21AB3DM?ref_=wl_share





https://cash.app/$tiffanypayne91



https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3375997260922880971&created=1732389072



https://www.mountainmemorialfh.com/obituary/Natalia-Payne#tributewall?utm_campaign=marquee-share-button&utm_term=copy-link&utm_content=Share

https://youtu.be/5g54Vkh0Ym8?feature=shared