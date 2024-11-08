Help the Payne family

Raised:
USD $1,465
Campaign funds will be received by Tiffany Payne
From the Payne Family:
Natalia passed away very unexpectedly on 11/06/2024 from a silent seizure.
Natalia Faith Payne was born on 1-20-12 with severe brain damage. Natalia was never expected to even see her third birthday. Yet, we were blessed enough to have her for 12 years and almost 10 months. Due to her extensive medical needs, neither my husband nor myself were able to hold a normal job. We were both paid parent providers for Natalia and spent all of our time with her. With her passing, we now have no income whatsoever and need to try and get jobs as quickly as possible to support our other three children. We could really use the help right now to keep our bills paid if at all possible and to help my other three kiddos have a Christmas. Something to put a smile on their face. Natalia has three siblings, two brothers Tristan and William and a sister Laia. Natalia was our oldest. If anyone would rather donate a different way, I'll add some other options. Anything helps, and even prayers are deeply appreciated for our family during this difficult time.
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/T1RBX1UQEH9V?ref_=wl_share
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3FLFXKNOJ4X3A?ref_=wl_share
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1538ZM21AB3DM?ref_=wl_share
https://cash.app/$tiffanypayne91
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3375997260922880971&created=1732389072
https://www.mountainmemorialfh.com/obituary/Natalia-Payne#tributewall?utm_campaign=marquee-share-button&utm_term=copy-link&utm_content=Share
Sorry this is so late! Merry Christmas
Our hearts go out to you and your family
So sorry for your loss. She was an absolute angel. Praying for you, Shawn and the kids.
Prayers for comfort as you mourn your precious daughter. God bless you.
My best to your family.
We are so so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful gift from God. Wish it could be more. Yall are in our prayers
Sending love to your hearts
Praying for yall during this time
Love huggers
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.