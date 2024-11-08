Kayla Valiquette Emergency Eye Surgery

Hello everyone, if you are reading this I appreciate you taking the time to listen. I had to rush into the eye doctor on November 6th as for 2 days I had noticed there was what was like a black curtain coming over my left eye. Upon getting into my initial emergency appointment I was told I have a detached retina and it is a pretty severe case and needed surgery asap. I was immediately overwhelmed thinking about work,bills,medication among all of the other stresses in life and not to mention the fact I could go blind! They told me I need to take atleast 3 weeks of work off and keep my head down the entire three weeks. I know I need to take care of my health first but I honestly don’t know how I am gonna be able to pay for everything that I already have and the bills coming without getting my next couple of pay cheques. Jamie has also been having issues with his right arm and hasn’t been able to work as hard or as fast to get jobs done as of late and that is also going to make things even more difficult. I feel absolutely terrible even reaching out and asking people if they can help and donate to me while I try and get things sorted but I feel like it’s my only option as of right now but I guess if you don’t ask then how do people have an opportunity to help right? I will try to get some sort of support through the government but we all know how long those things can take lol if you can help in just keeping my head above water for the next couple of weeks it is so very greatly appreciated! I just want to try and stay focused on recovery and try to do that without stress,

Thank you so much in advance to anyone that can help!!