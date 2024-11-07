Campaign Image

Help Cody support his daughter fight leukemia

Goal:

 CAD $1,000

Raised:

 CAD $800

Campaign created by Derick Spelrem

Campaign funds will be received by Cody Spelrem

Help Cody support his daughter fight leukemia

Cody is a single father of 2 girls and his youngest Hailey was diagnosed with leukemia, and is in the stollery children's hospital, she is starting chemo immediately but it's a 2 year treatment plan and  although she is in good hands at the stollery Cody is devastated and struggling emotionally. These funds would help lessen his worries and allow him to focus on being their for both his children and not have to worry about finances.

Thank you to everyone who donates and keeps his family in their prayers. 


Recent Donations
Show:
Rodolfo Aguiao
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Gina Villegas
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Get well soon to your daughter Cody. Keep praying for her immediate recovery🙏

Mina Nairouz
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Cody. May God bless you and your family.

Cynthia Pelletier
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Sending all the love and strength, this is every parents worst fear, praying for baby girl

Merry
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying for your daughter, Cody, so sorry she is going through this!!

Lisa wyman
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

I’m thinking of you and your family. Hang in there. I’m so sorry you are going through this. Please donate to help this beautiful family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

I will pray for you little girl. Get well

Carrie
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Phil and Suzy Jeffrey
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Our thoughts are with you all!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo