Help Cody support his daughter fight leukemia

Cody is a single father of 2 girls and his youngest Hailey was diagnosed with leukemia, and is in the stollery children's hospital, she is starting chemo immediately but it's a 2 year treatment plan and although she is in good hands at the stollery Cody is devastated and struggling emotionally. These funds would help lessen his worries and allow him to focus on being their for both his children and not have to worry about finances.

Thank you to everyone who donates and keeps his family in their prayers.



