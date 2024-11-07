Help Cody support his daughter fight leukemia

Goal:
CAD $1,000
Raised:
CAD $800
Campaign funds will be received by Cody Spelrem
Cody is a single father of 2 girls and his youngest Hailey was diagnosed with leukemia, and is in the stollery children's hospital, she is starting chemo immediately but it's a 2 year treatment plan and although she is in good hands at the stollery Cody is devastated and struggling emotionally. These funds would help lessen his worries and allow him to focus on being their for both his children and not have to worry about finances.
Thank you to everyone who donates and keeps his family in their prayers.
Get well soon to your daughter Cody. Keep praying for her immediate recovery🙏
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Cody. May God bless you and your family.
Sending all the love and strength, this is every parents worst fear, praying for baby girl
Praying for your daughter, Cody, so sorry she is going through this!!
I’m thinking of you and your family. Hang in there. I’m so sorry you are going through this. Please donate to help this beautiful family
I will pray for you little girl. Get well
Our thoughts are with you all!
