Mission Trip to Guatemala

This March I will join a group of 14 students from my school to go to Guatemala. While in Guatemala we will be building beds and stoves for people who don't have access to basic living needs. While also sharing the gospel with everyone we will be serving there. Another part of this trip is interacting with the kids of Guatemala, we will be playing games with them, reading Bible stories, and showing the love of Jesus to them. With your support, I will be able to have the supplies necessary to make the beds and stoves and have a real lasting impact in the communities of Guatemala. My hope is to live out the words of 1 John 3:18 which says, "Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth". Please prayerfully consider supporting this mission.