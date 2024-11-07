Remembering Hannah Glass

Update,

Hannah is now in the very presence of the Creator of the universe because of her relationship to the Lord Jesus Christ. Several physical lives have been mended as a result of the gift of life Hannah provided. I believe many spiritual lives will ultimately be mended as well.

This event was a huge surprise for the family and the costs associated with it are large. Would you prayerfully consider giving to help offset some of those expenses? 100% of the donations go to the Glass family in this time of need. May God bless you as you give.

Hannah is a freshman in Bible college. She has a severe allergy to peanuts. Her story follows:





On Monday, November 4, Hannah inadvertently swallowed one bite of a brownie made with peanut flour. She ran back to her dorm and immediately began throwing up, breaking out with hives, had swelling around the mouth, and complained of pain over her entire body. She contacted her parents and remained on the phone with them until their arrival 45 minutes later. A family friend and nurse was notified as well, and arrived well before her parents. A little medicine was given to help with this initial reaction. Shortly after this, her mom was at her side and she seemed to be doing better. She climbed in to her bed on the top bunk and laid down on her stomach, then rolled onto her side, at which time she curled up and began to experience more intense pain and shortness of breath. She told her mom where her EpiPen was, and began to climb down out of her bed. While coming down, she became unresponsive before reaching the ground. The EpiPen was administered and 911 called. She was carried down to the first floor where her father carried her outside and held her upright until the ambulance arrived a few minutes later. She was taken into the ambulance with a thready pulse and unable to breathe. Once inside, her heart stopped for about 4 minutes until the EMS staff were able to get it going, again. An airway tube was inserted then EMS transported her to the hospital in Watertown. The terrific doctor at the hospital took immediate action, but there was difficulty raising her blood oxygen level. She required transport to a larger hospital, so arrangements were made for her to go to Froedtert in Milwaukee. Froedtert staff asked for some initial imaging and blood work to be done while transportation was being arranged. An xray showed that a lung was collapsed, so the doctor preformed a procedure to inflate it and inserted a chest tube. She was heavily sedated and given additional medication to paralyze her. Due to rainy weather, a medical helicopter was not an option, so a private ambulance was found to transport her, but it took an hour to arrive, then around another hour was necessary to prep her before they left Watertown for the ride to Milwaukee. While in transport, she began to experience seizures. At Froedtert, thorough testing was performed by their vast and amazing staff. Medications were given and she was put into a deep coma in an attempt to prevent seizures, relax the body, and allow the brain to heal. Although her body was not able to seize, her brain was still trying to seize multiple times on Tuesday. Medication was added and adjustments were made to prevent the brain from "seizing". This has helped, and the neurology team is pleased with this improvement. She remains on a ventilator with oxygen, 9 "iv" like bags of medication, a feeding tube, chest tube, and constant live EEG monitoring. Imaging has shown no specific "physical" damage to the brain, but the MRI after 48 hours will be the most accurate, comprehensive test to initially determine the brain's status before they attempt to lower medication and try to bring her brain "back up online", once her medical team deems her strong enough to try. The true condition of her brain, and it's ability to function properly is far from clear. This is a brief, hurried attempt to explain the situation as we know it. We greatly appreciate the kind thoughts and prayers of all our friends and family! We thank you, Hannah thanks you, and we look forward to providing further updates as they happen. The Lord is in control and He has a plan for each of us.





